The Newsroom: Caroline Morin on Pride and prejudice, Evan Folds on outsmarting our garbage problem

A few show notes.

First, our interview with Caroline Morin took place before the incident at Pine Valley Library, where Proud Boys interrupted a Pride storytime event for young kids — if you're wondering why we didn't discuss it. You can find links to our reporting on that here. Second, if the point about the rise in rhetorical and legislative attacks on queer people needed underscoring, a few days after our recording, the Texas GOP added explicitly homophobic language to its party platform, defining homosexuality as an "abnormal life choice." The Texas GOP also barred Log Cabin Republicans, the nation's oldest organization of gay conservatives, from setting up a booth at its biennial convention. More on that, from NPR, here.

Other links:



You can find more about the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast here .

. Our July 2021 interview with Morin as an incoming director, here .

. WHQR's coverage of Wilmington's non-discrimination policy: Wilmington passes non-discrimination ordinance, advocates ask the city to go further

Also, in our interview with Evan Folds, he threw out a couple of ideas that we didn't have time to unpack, so if they caught you off guard — wait, Californians can't throw away banana peels? — or caught your interest, here are some links:

