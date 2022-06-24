© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom

The Newsroom: Caroline Morin on Pride and prejudice, Evan Folds on outsmarting our garbage problem

Published June 24, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT
On this episode of the newsroom, conversations about two very different issues that both challenge our region

First, Caroline Morin, director of the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast, talks about her work, the rise in attacks on her community, and the particular flavor of bigotry in the coastal south. Then, Evan Folds, with the New Hanover Soil & Water Conservation District, gets into our county’s looming landfill crisis, and some innovative ways to solve it.

A few show notes.

First, our interview with Caroline Morin took place before the incident at Pine Valley Library, where Proud Boys interrupted a Pride storytime event for young kids — if you're wondering why we didn't discuss it. You can find links to our reporting on that here. Second, if the point about the rise in rhetorical and legislative attacks on queer people needed underscoring, a few days after our recording, the Texas GOP added explicitly homophobic language to its party platform, defining homosexuality as an "abnormal life choice." The Texas GOP also barred Log Cabin Republicans, the nation's oldest organization of gay conservatives, from setting up a booth at its biennial convention. More on that, from NPR, here.

Other links:

Also, in our interview with Evan Folds, he threw out a couple of ideas that we didn't have time to unpack, so if they caught you off guard — wait, Californians can't throw away banana peels? — or caught your interest, here are some links:

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
