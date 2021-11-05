The Newsroom - Elections 2021: Plot twists, policies, poll numbers, and plenty of campaign spending

We'll be joined by WHQR's Rachel Keith to analyze voter turnout compared to past years — and talk about how elections in Leland and Carolina Beach turned out.

Then, we'll turn our attention to the races for Wilmington's city council and mayor's office. It was a hard-fought campaign, with more than a few wrinkles: longtime incumbent Charlie Rivenbark switched parties from Democratic to Republican; two Democratic candidates went head to head for mayor — and the GOP weighed in, openly endorsing Bill Saffo over challenger Harper Peterson; and, less than a week before Election Day, domestic violence allegations were leveled against candidate Jonathan Uzcategui, who had up to that point been successfully fundraising and building support.

We'll break down what happened with a reporter round table: Michael Praats from WECT, Preston Lennon from Port City Daily, and WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer. We'll talk about campaign finance, shifting alliances and endorsements and what's on the horizon for 2022.

