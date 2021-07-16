The Newsroom Special Edition: The Northside Story - segregation, gentrification, and zoning in Wilmington
On this week's show, guest host Kelly Kenoyer takes a deep dive into the history of segregation in Wilmington, learning how modern zoning codes have continued that legacy today. We'll look at this through the lens of Wilmington's Northside, because the story of this neighborhood is the story of countless others, which have experienced the same issues.
We’ll start with a close look at the Brooklyn Arts District — formerly known as Brooklyn Heights. That historically black neighborhood in Wilmington's Northside has seen just about every element of segregationist policy known to America… and now, it’s becoming integrated. Then, a conversation with two academics who know the ins and outs of zoning, housing, and segregation.
And finally, a look forward: to the proposed land development codes here in Wilmington, and what other cities and states are doing to make housing affordable and make neighborhoods more integrated.
Guests for this episode:
- Cynthia Brown, historian for St. Stephen AME Church in the Brooklyn Arts District
- Jan Davidson, historian at the Cape Fear Museum
- Professor Danielle Spurlock and Andrew Whitemore, UNC Chapel Hill Department of City and Regional Planning
- Richard Kahlenberg, The Century Foundation
- Glenn Harbeck, City Planner for Wilmington
Links for this episode:
- Access the proposed Wilmington Land Development Codes and write public comments
- Check out our previous reporting on two styles of Missing Middle Housing: Accessory Dwelling Units and Townhomes
- View the 1940 Wilmington Property Survey
- Read Richard Kahlenberg's article about how Minneapolis ended mandatory single-family zoning