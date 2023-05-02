CoastLine: Blues musician Robert Lighthouse says tour of war-torn Ukraine fundamentally changed him

Why would a Swedish blues musician living in Washington, D.C. tour a war zone to play clubs in Ukraine -- so close to the battle he could hear Russian shelling? And why would he risk his own life for more than two weeks, in nine different Ukrainian cities, playing for a population facing basic questions of survival?

That’s one of the explorations we undertake with Robert Lighthouse, a guitar, harmonica, percussion-playing bluesman. He’s been called “supremely talented” by Blues & Rhythm Magazine. Blues Review describes his “consummate skill” and “stunning harmonica chops”. Others have compared his delta blues-playing to the great masters.

Robert Lighthouse started as a street musician in D.C.’s Dupont Circle. He moved on to open for Robert Cray, Taj Mahal, Johnny Winter, and he played with and for Mick Fleetwood at his eponymous club in Washington, DC on the regular. He’s put out three albums, Drive-Thru Love , Deep Down In The Mud , and Democracy Boulevard . He regularly tours and came to Wilmington, NC, where he played The Rusty Nail on April 29, 2023.

Nate Mauldin / Robert Lighthouse playing in the WHQR CoastLine studio on April 27, 2023

