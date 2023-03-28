© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CoastLine

CoastLine: Cape Fear Chorale turns 25; Founder Jerry Cribbs passes baton to Dr. Aaron Peisner

By Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Published March 28, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT
LES CONNER
Cape Fear Chorale performed for the first time in 1998 under the direction of Jerry Cribbs. 25 years later, Dr. Aaron Peisner has taken the helm and offers a free concert at Kenan Auditorium on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 4 PM.

In 1998, Jerry Cribbs took a risk and started a choral group that performs two free, high-quality concerts a year.  25 years later, a new artistic director takes the helm, Dr. Aaron Peisner, as Cape Fear Chorale – Jerry’s original vision – is going strong. 

Cape Fear Chorale is celebrating its 25th year. Over a quarter of a century, the group has grown to almost 90 members, is filling up larger venues, and is still offering free concerts. It was 1998 when local musician, clinician, and teacher Jerry Cribbs decided he would launch a community chorus that would deliver high-quality music free and open to the public.

Most years, the Chorale has produced two annual concerts. But then – covid.

Jerry Cribbs had actually planned to retire around 2021 but didn’t want to hand over his chorale to a new director on the heels of a pandemic. In 2022, new artistic director and conductor Dr. Aaron Peisner took the baton.

As with any art form, the chorale’s relationship with its music is evolving. New composers and music from other parts of the world are finding their way into the Chorale’s repertoire.

The group performs 25 Years of Cape Fear Chorale on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 4 PM at Kenan Auditorium on the UNCW Campus.  

Guests:

Jerry Cribbs, Founder & Director Emeritus of Cape Fear Chorale

Dr. Aaron Peisner, Artistic Director & Conductor, Cape Fear Chorale; Assistant Professor and Director of Choral Activities, University of North Carolina Wilmington

cfc second rehearsal.png
Cape Fear Chorale during a rehearsal with Dr. Aaron Peisner

Resources:

https://capefearchorale.org/

Cape Fear Chorale concert information:

https://capefearchorale.org/upcoming-concerts/

Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Rachel hosts and produces CoastLine, an award-winning hourlong conversation featuring artists, humanitarians, scholars, and innovators in North Carolina. The show airs Wednesdays at noon and Sundays at 2 pm on 91.3 FM WHQR Public Media. It's also available as a podcast; just search CoastLine WHQR. You can reach her at rachellh@whqr.org.
