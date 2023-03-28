CoastLine: Cape Fear Chorale turns 25; Founder Jerry Cribbs passes baton to Dr. Aaron Peisner

Cape Fear Chorale is celebrating its 25th year. Over a quarter of a century, the group has grown to almost 90 members, is filling up larger venues, and is still offering free concerts. It was 1998 when local musician, clinician, and teacher Jerry Cribbs decided he would launch a community chorus that would deliver high-quality music free and open to the public.

Most years, the Chorale has produced two annual concerts. But then – covid.

Jerry Cribbs had actually planned to retire around 2021 but didn’t want to hand over his chorale to a new director on the heels of a pandemic. In 2022, new artistic director and conductor Dr. Aaron Peisner took the baton.

As with any art form, the chorale’s relationship with its music is evolving. New composers and music from other parts of the world are finding their way into the Chorale’s repertoire.

The group performs 25 Years of Cape Fear Chorale on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 4 PM at Kenan Auditorium on the UNCW Campus.

Guests:

Jerry Cribbs, Founder & Director Emeritus of Cape Fear Chorale

Dr. Aaron Peisner , Artistic Director & Conductor, Cape Fear Chorale; Assistant Professor and Director of Choral Activities, University of North Carolina Wilmington

Cape Fear Chorale during a rehearsal with Dr. Aaron Peisner

Resources:

https://capefearchorale.org/

Cape Fear Chorale concert information: