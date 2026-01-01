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Navigating the news nowadays can feel like a journey. 1A host Jenn White guides you beyond the headlines — explaining complicated issues and cutting through the noise — while bringing together thoughtful guests and listeners from around the country. Fridays are home to our news roundups, where we answer your questions about the biggest domestic and international stories of the week. Celebrate your freedom to listen by getting to the heart of the story, together — welcome to 1A.

The conversation isn't just on air between guests and hosts. 1A invites your listeners to join in. Visit https://the1a.org/talk-1a/ to explore all the ways your audience can talk with 1A.

1A is produced by WAMU 88.5 in Washington, D.C., and distributed by NPR.