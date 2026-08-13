WHQR Presents ... From a Poet's Point of View: Poets Keep Receipts Pt. II

This is WHQR Presents — where we platform interesting people and perspectives from around the region.

Today’s show is From a Poet’s Point of View — featuring artists and community organized by Speak Ya Peace NC, hosted by Mahlaynee Nicole, aka Carrie Assata, featuring show regulars Robert Bellamy, AKA Scale Hamhawk da Poet, Makeda Baker, AKA Mama Makeda, and special guest for this episode — Martha Afetse, AKA Mama Martha.

This episode was recorded on Wednesday, August 12th – it’s the second part of a show about how poets keep receipts, and the values of poetry, truth, and love.

And, as always, while WHQR is committed to sharing voices from around the community, the views and opinions expressed on this podcast series don’t necessarily represent WHQR.

Below: Upcoming poetry events.

Kevin