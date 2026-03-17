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WHQR Presents...

WHQR Presents ... Wild Things: Eastern Fox Squirrels

By Shawna Kenney
Published March 17, 2026 at 3:20 PM EDT
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Jeffrey Everett

Wild Things is a limited series podcast from WHQR, hosted by writer, journalist, and podcaster Shawna Kenney, focusing on the creatures and critters of Coastal Carolina — and the people who care for them.

In this episode, Shawna Kenney visits Anna Bolduc of Bolduc's Wildlife Rescue in Boiling Spring Lakes and Dr. Brian Arbogast of UNCW, to learn more about the eastern fox squirrels.

Wild Things is made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund. You can find more episodes of Wild Things here.

Show credits:

  • Host — Shawna Kenney
  • Music — Mike Holliday
  • Mixing — Kel Skonberg
  • Logo — Jeffrey Everett
  • Producer — Ben Schachtman
WHQR Presents...
Shawna Kenney
Shawna Kenney is an author, essayist, and journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Narratively, PBS/KCET, Business Insider, Brevity, and more.
See stories by Shawna Kenney