© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Newsroom

Election 2026: Candidates forum for the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published October 29, 2026 at 3:07 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
WHQR

Recorded live at Leland Town Hall on Oct. 14, WHQR joined Port City Daily, WECT, and The Seahawk to put questions to two candidates running for the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners.

This month, WHQR joined Port City Daily, WECT, and UNCW’s The Seahawk to hold candidates forums for local, state, and congressional candidates representing the Cape Fear region.

On today’s show, our forum for candidates running for the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners. In District One, that’s Republican incumbent Randy Thompson and Democratic challenger Gary Woods. In District Two, an open seat, Republican Patti Hewett is running against Democrat Sara Singer. Both Republican candidates declined our forum invitation, which we initially sent out in late July, though both Republicans did fill out our candidate questionnaires, so you can find some of their policy positions there. Thompson said he was attending an emergency management conference; Hewitt did not provide a reason. Both Woods and Singer attended, so we hosted the forum with them.

Our emcee for the night was the venerable Jon Evans from WECT. Questions were asked by Emily Sawaked for Port City Daily and Aaleah McConnell for WHQR.

This forum was recorded live at the Leland Town Center on Wednesday, October 14. This online and podcast version has only been edited for audio quality.

And just a quick note: this year’s lighting round, where we have candidates answer yes-or-no questions with a show of hands, doesn’t always translate to radio or podcasts, so we’ve included both the full video along with a tally of how candidates responded.

Below: Responses from Woods and Singer to our lightning round questions.

Do you support the constitutional amendment to lower the maximum income-tax rate from 7% to 3.5%? 

No:both

Do you support the constitutional amendment allowing the General 

Assembly to enact laws to limit increases on local property-tax rates? 

No: Both

Do you support the per-pupil allotment formula as dictated by the state legislature?

No: Both

Do you support the Brunswick County Schools bond? 

Yes: Both

Do you support placing restrictions on future data center projects? 

Yes: Both

Do you support canceling the Flock contract and commissioner-approved funding for it in Brunswick County?

Yes: Both

Do you support a toll for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement?

No: Both

Brunswick Co. legislative, commissioner candidate forums

Tags
The Newsroom Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman