© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Port City Politics

Partisan school boards, arrest of Asheville journalists

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Michael Praats
Published July 15, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On this episode, we look at the increasing number of partisan Boards of Education — and the ongoing case against two Asheville journalists who were arrested while covering a police raid on a homeless encampment.

Port City Politics
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Michael Praats
See stories by Michael Praats