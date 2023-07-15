Partisan school boards, arrest of Asheville journalists

On this episode, we look at the increasing number of partisan Boards of Education — and the ongoing case against two Asheville journalists who were arrested while covering a police raid on a homeless encampment.
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.