Big bronze lanterns, Columbus County Sheriff's Office, and Grand Jury shenanigans

WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.
On this episode: The Cotton Exchange has had its two bronze lanterns for almost fifty years — now the United States government wants them back. Plus, does a denied budget request for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office point to the long-term fallout from Jody Greene's time as Sheriff? And, a rare glimpse into the Grand Jury process leaves more questions than answers.
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.