Port City Politics
Do we need certificates of need? Plus, Ted Davis' logic and Jim Morton's raise

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Michael Praats
Published May 20, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT
This week, we're looking into efforts to remove Certificates of Need, or CONs, the state regulations that curb competition in the healthcare industry. Plus, Representative Ted Davis puts on a spectacular show of semantics, and CFCC President Jim Morton gets a $38,000 raise — because, of course, he does.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Michael Praats
