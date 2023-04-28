The City of Wilmington's new digs? Plus, a major human trafficking investigation
On this week's episode, we check in with the City of Wilmington's $70-million plans to consolidate staff from a host of separate buildings into the Thermo Fisher campus. The next hurdle: convincing the Local Government Commission that the plan is fiscally sound. Also, we look at the major announcement this week that a multi-agency, long-term investigation has arrested six people in conjunction with an alleged human trafficking operation with over 150 victims. Plus, the latest Charlotte-area shenanigans.
Links:
- Deep Dive: City of Wilmington considering $68-million purchase of Thermo Fisher building
- Wilmington unanimously approves $70-million financing for potential Thermo Fisher campus purchase
- Cape Fear Escorts under investigation for at least 15 years, prosecutor says more suspects in human trafficking string likely