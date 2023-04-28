© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Port City Politics
The City of Wilmington's new digs? Plus, a major human trafficking investigation

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Michael Praats
Published April 28, 2023
On this week's episode, we check in with the City of Wilmington's $70-million plans to consolidate staff from a host of separate buildings into the Thermo Fisher campus. The next hurdle: convincing the Local Government Commission that the plan is fiscally sound. Also, we look at the major announcement this week that a multi-agency, long-term investigation has arrested six people in conjunction with an alleged human trafficking operation with over 150 victims. Plus, the latest Charlotte-area shenanigans.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Michael Praats
