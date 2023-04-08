GOP supermajority, pistol permits, and reappointment complications
Mecklenburg Representative Tricia Cotham flipped parties this week, blindsiding and outraging the left, and giving House Republicans a supermajority to match the one the GOP won in the Senate in the 2022 election. Now the Governor Roy Cooper's veto can be overridden — what will legislation will the GOP pass?
We'll tackle how the new political power might change how the GOP approaches legislation on abortion, gun control, and the culture war.
Plus, in New Hanover County, colleagues, friends, and family are mourning the sudden, unexpected death of County Commissioner Deb Hays. But at the same time, county leaders have a limited amount of time to appoint a replacement. That might not be as simple as it sounds.