© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Port City Politics
Port City Politics

GOP supermajority, pistol permits, and reappointment complications

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Michael Praats
Published April 8, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Port CITY POLITICS.jpg

Mecklenburg Representative Tricia Cotham flipped parties this week, blindsiding and outraging the left, and giving House Republicans a supermajority to match the one the GOP won in the Senate in the 2022 election. Now the Governor Roy Cooper's veto can be overridden — what will legislation will the GOP pass?

We'll tackle how the new political power might change how the GOP approaches legislation on abortion, gun control, and the culture war.

Plus, in New Hanover County, colleagues, friends, and family are mourning the sudden, unexpected death of County Commissioner Deb Hays. But at the same time, county leaders have a limited amount of time to appoint a replacement. That might not be as simple as it sounds.

Port City Politics
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Michael Praats
See stories by Michael Praats