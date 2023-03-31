We're back! Time to talk governors and guns...

After a brief hiatus following Michael Praats' departure from Wilmington to pick up a new beat in Charlotte, we're back — hopefully on a semi-regular basis. First up on this episode, we're looking at what's shaping up to be an interesting Republican primary in the gubernatorial race. State Treasurer Dale Folwell is likely to face off against Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in a challenge that's may split moderate conservatives from those that are more comfortable with Robinson's at-times bigotted rhetoric. Then, we look at the veto-override that led to a new law, getting rid of the state's practice of allowing county Sheriffs to perform background checks before allowing handgun purchases.
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.