The Final Episode (for now): Protecting clients from bad lawyers, and The Healing Place... isn't a treatment center
One more episode before we go on hiatus, and we saved some big-league topics.
First up, the North Carolina State Bar is the government organization created to protect clients. But with complaints against attorneys shielded by state law, sometimes for years, nothing stops bad actors from continuing to practice. Then, for years, The Healing Place was touted as an 'evidence-based treatment center.' Now, they say they're not. Yes, it's confusing as hell.
Links:
- Concealed complaints: State law shields information on attorneys accused of misconduct
- Coming soon: A Deep Dive on The Healing Place, opioid settlement funding, and what we mean when we say 'treatment'