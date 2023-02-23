© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Port City Politics

The Final Episode (for now): Protecting clients from bad lawyers, and The Healing Place... isn't a treatment center

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Michael Praats - WECT
Published February 23, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST
Port City Politics wide

One more episode before we go on hiatus, and we saved some big-league topics.

First up, the North Carolina State Bar is the government organization created to protect clients. But with complaints against attorneys shielded by state law, sometimes for years, nothing stops bad actors from continuing to practice. Then, for years, The Healing Place was touted as an 'evidence-based treatment center.' Now, they say they're not. Yes, it's confusing as hell.

Links:

Port City Politics
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Michael Praats - WECT
