Greene v. David redux, Register of Deeds and gay marriage, and stories for 2023
On this, our last episode of 2022, we look at the latest in the troubling saga of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who is under fire for racist behavior and alleged corruption. Plus a conversation about the New Hanover County GOP's search for a new Register of Deeds — and concerns from the left about the GOP's screening questionnaire.
Links:
- New Hanover County GOP searching for replacement Register of Deeds
- Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification
Below: District Attorney Jon David's petition for the removal of Jody Greene. Note, the petition and attached affidavits contain strong language.