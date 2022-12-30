© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Port City Politics
Port City Politics

Greene v. David redux, Register of Deeds and gay marriage, and stories for 2023

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Michael Praats - WECT
Published December 30, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Port City Politics wide

On this, our last episode of 2022, we look at the latest in the troubling saga of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who is under fire for racist behavior and alleged corruption. Plus a conversation about the New Hanover County GOP's search for a new Register of Deeds — and concerns from the left about the GOP's screening questionnaire.

Links:

Below: District Attorney Jon David's petition for the removal of Jody Greene. Note, the petition and attached affidavits contain strong language.

22cvs1290 State of Nc vs s ... by Ben Schachtman

Tags
Port City Politics Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Michael Praats - WECT
See stories by Michael Praats - WECT