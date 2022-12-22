© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Port City Politics
Port City Politics

Fact-checking George Taylor, holiday scammers, a personal note

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Michael Praats - WECT
Published December 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Port City Politics wide

On this episode, we get into George Taylor’s allegations that media coverage effectively killed Tru Colors, the for-profit brewery he founded with a social mission to help curb street violence. Plus, a word of warning about scammers during the holiday season (and, really, any season). And, Michael Praats has some personal news.

Links:

Port City Politics
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Michael Praats - WECT
See stories by Michael Praats - WECT