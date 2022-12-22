Fact-checking George Taylor, holiday scammers, a personal note
On this episode, we get into George Taylor’s allegations that media coverage effectively killed Tru Colors, the for-profit brewery he founded with a social mission to help curb street violence. Plus, a word of warning about scammers during the holiday season (and, really, any season). And, Michael Praats has some personal news.
Links:
- Given a platform to explain Tru Colors’ downfall, George Taylor attacks the media
- Tru Colors survived tragedies and setbacks to get its beer on the market, but its business model remains contentious
- Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
- Deputies seize cell phone of TRU Colors executive in double murder investigation
- Don’t get Scrooged by scammers: Avoiding charity scams this holiday season