© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Port City Politics
Port City Politics

Elected officials play musical chairs, City of Wilmington scores free tickets

Published December 9, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Port City Politics wide

On this episode, we welcome the new (and returning) faces as New Hanover County commissioners and school board members are sworn in – and take a lot at some of the power dynamics that played out as they elected chairs and vice-chairs. Then, Wilmington’s elected officials (who don’t have to worry about an election for a few more months), score free concert tickets! Plus, a word about the recent spate of threats – and a “weird” story for the road.

Links:

Tags
Port City Politics Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Michael Praats - WECT
See stories by Michael Praats - WECT