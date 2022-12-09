Elected officials play musical chairs, City of Wilmington scores free tickets
On this episode, we welcome the new (and returning) faces as New Hanover County commissioners and school board members are sworn in – and take a lot at some of the power dynamics that played out as they elected chairs and vice-chairs. Then, Wilmington’s elected officials (who don’t have to worry about an election for a few more months), score free concert tickets! Plus, a word about the recent spate of threats – and a “weird” story for the road.
Links:
- Bill Rivenbark named NHC Commissioner chair, newly-elected LeAnn Pierce named vice-chair
- Incumbent Pete Wildeboer unanimously elected as chair of New Hanover County school board
- Wilmington City Council approves agreement amendment for Live Nation services
- Unpacking Wilmington City Council's uproar over media criticism of Live Nation VIP seat policy
- Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission