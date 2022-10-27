© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Port City Politics
Port City Politics

Sheriff Jody Greene resigns... so he can run again. Plus, Nelson Beaulieu accused of sign theft

Published October 27, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Port City Politics wide

On this episode, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has resigned — so that he can get back to running for … Columbus County Sheriff. Greene continues to fend off allegations of racism, intimidation, and inappropriate sexual conduct with an employee. Plus, Nelson Beaulieu, a Democratic incumbent candidate for the New Hanover County Board of Education, is under investigation for allegedly stealing a campaign sign he called libelous.

Links:

Tags
Port City Politics Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Michael Praats - WECT
See stories by Michael Praats - WECT