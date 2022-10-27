Sheriff Jody Greene resigns... so he can run again. Plus, Nelson Beaulieu accused of sign theft
On this episode, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has resigned — so that he can get back to running for … Columbus County Sheriff. Greene continues to fend off allegations of racism, intimidation, and inappropriate sexual conduct with an employee. Plus, Nelson Beaulieu, a Democratic incumbent candidate for the New Hanover County Board of Education, is under investigation for allegedly stealing a campaign sign he called libelous.
