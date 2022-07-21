© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Port City Politics
Special Episode: Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt

Published July 21, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT
The Chairwoman of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners was held in contempt this week by a Wake Couty judge. Olson-Boseman had been ordered to turn over financial documents related to her now-shuttered law office but apparently went on vacation to Europe instead of appearing in court.

Coverage of Julia Olson-Boseman's worsening legal troubles:

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Michael Praats - WECT
