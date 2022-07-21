Special Episode: Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt
The Chairwoman of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners was held in contempt this week by a Wake Couty judge. Olson-Boseman had been ordered to turn over financial documents related to her now-shuttered law office but apparently went on vacation to Europe instead of appearing in court.
- County leader’s failure to provide financial documents could lead to criminal contempt of court
- New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt of court
- What happens next for commissioner found in contempt of court?
- After contempt of court ruling, calls for NHC Commission Chair’s removal intensify. But could it actually happen?
- One year later, father who filed grievance against county leader still waiting for answers