Week of June 6: More trouble for Julia Olson-Boseman, and questions about the former WPD crime lab

On this episode, the latest trouble for New Hanover County Chairperson Julia Olson-Boseman, who now must appear before a judge to defend herself from criminal contempt. Plus, a lawsuit's allegations suggest that issues leading to the transfer of the Wilmington Police Department crime lab to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office were downplayed and kept from the public.
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.