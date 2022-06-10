© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Week of June 6: More trouble for Julia Olson-Boseman, and questions about the former WPD crime lab

Published June 10, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT
On this episode, the latest trouble for New Hanover County Chairperson Julia Olson-Boseman, who now must appear before a judge to defend herself from criminal contempt. Plus, a lawsuit's allegations suggest that issues leading to the transfer of the Wilmington Police Department crime lab to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office were downplayed and kept from the public.

Benjamin Schachtman
