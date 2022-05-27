© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Port City Politics
Week of May 23: Val D’Auvray's family wants answers, PCU employee fired, Downtown Alive is Dead

On this episode, we get into the latest on the death of Val Flor D’Auvray, who was found dead on the property of the Tru Colors brewery in downtown Wilmington. Then, the termination of an employee of New Hanover County's new Port City United violence-disruption raises questions about the government handles past and present criminal behavior. Plus, the Cape Fear Club — an all-male club founded in the mid-19th century — killed Downtown Alive.

Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
