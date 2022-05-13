© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Port City Politics
Week of May 9: New, troubling documents shed more light on WPD officers' termination

Published May 13, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
Port City Politics wide

On this edition, we dig into hundreds of pages of new documents released as part of former Wilmington Police Department officer Brian Gilmore’s civil suit against the city, which paint a fuller picture of how disturbing the case was against Gilmore and fellow officers Kevin Piner and Jesse Moore. Plus, more on the strange case of a man found dead on the Tru Colors brewery property.

The documents were released after a Superior Court judge denied Gilmore’s appeal, which challenged the Wilmington Civil Service Commission’s decision to uphold his initial termination by the police department.

Links:

Plus, unpacking WECT's recent collaboration with Port City Daily on questions surrounding a man found dead at Tru Colors' brewery.

Tags

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Michael Praats - WECT
