Week of May 9: New, troubling documents shed more light on WPD officers' termination
On this edition, we dig into hundreds of pages of new documents released as part of former Wilmington Police Department officer Brian Gilmore’s civil suit against the city, which paint a fuller picture of how disturbing the case was against Gilmore and fellow officers Kevin Piner and Jesse Moore. Plus, more on the strange case of a man found dead on the Tru Colors brewery property.
The documents were released after a Superior Court judge denied Gilmore’s appeal, which challenged the Wilmington Civil Service Commission’s decision to uphold his initial termination by the police department.
Links:
- Judge upholds firing of WPD officer over racist remarks; transcripts from videos made public
- Fired WPD officer files appeal, claims wrongful termination
- Fired Wilmington cop: “We are just going to go out and start slaughtering them f—— ni—–. I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait.”
Plus, unpacking WECT's recent collaboration with Port City Daily on questions surrounding a man found dead at Tru Colors' brewery.