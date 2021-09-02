© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Port City Politics
Port City Politics

Week of August 30 - School shooting, Tru Color's George Taylor Jr. speaks, and the mask mandate hearing

Published September 2, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT
Port City Politics wide

On this episode, a shooting at New Hanover High School, George Taylor Jr. defends Tru Colors' mission, and the mask mandate hearing brings unhinged Holocaust comparisons.

Port City Politics is a collaborative podcast between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics. (Find the video version from WECT here.)

Shooting at New Hanover High School

A shooting at New Hanover High School left one student injured, and another 15-year-old facing attempted murder charges. We take a look at the events following the shooting, from an unorganized press conference that law enforcement did not take questions at, to the reactions from school leaders, and talk through some of the logistical problems with securing NHHS’s campus.

TRU Colors double homicide

CEO of TRU Colors George Taylor finally broke his silence on the shooting that took place at his son’s house leaving two people dead, and another injured. Taylor went on a Facebook Live event with the Wilmington Business Journal and took questions about the shooting, and plans for moving forward.

Mask mandate goes into effect leading to an unruly county meeting

The New Hanover County Health Board approved a mask mandate going into effect across the county - but - it drew strong criticism from those opposed to masks.

Port City Politics
Ben Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature.
Michael Praats - WECT
