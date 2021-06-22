© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CoastLine

CoastLine: Hari Kondabolu On Truth In Comedy And Lessons For White People

Published June 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT
Hari Kondabolu stars in the Netflix comedy special, Warn Your Relatives.

Hari Kondabolu does make people laugh.  But he also makes people think.  He’s caught the attention of NPR and done interviews on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.  He’s a panelist on Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!, and in 2014, The New York Times described him as “one of the most exciting political comics in stand-up today.” 

Hari Kondabolu is on at least a double mission – although they are connected.  

[Hari's voice from a Tumblr post:]  "Hari Kondabolu.  Hari... Kondabolu."

He calls this The Galifianakis.  On this edition, we find out why.  But he says his big goal is making people laugh...

[intro to Netflix comedy special, Warn Your Relatives]

"Please welcome to the stage... Hari Kondabolu!"  [applause and cheers]

Just last year, Netflix released his comedy special “Warn Your Relatives and he was named one of Variety’s Top 10 Comics To Watch.

Hari Kondabolu also wrote and produced a documentary called The Problem With Apu, a critically-acclaimed exploration of the racially-stereotyped Indian immigrant character on The Simpsons -- voiced by white charcter actor Hank Azaria.

This episode originally aired in April 2019.

Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Rachel hosts and produces WHQR's local public affairs and variety show, CoastLine, which she helped to create. Before joining WHQR, Rachel wrote and produced local TV newscasts for the Wilmington ABC-TV affiliate. She also wrote and produced a 30-minute TV special program for the Cape Fear Museum showcasing its renovation and new exhibits, and she independently wrote and produced a documentary on the lingering effects of the 1898 coup d'etat in Wilmington.
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
