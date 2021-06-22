CoastLine: Hari Kondabolu On Truth In Comedy And Lessons For White People

Hari Kondabolu is on at least a double mission – although they are connected.

[Hari's voice from a Tumblr post:] "Hari Kondabolu. Hari... Kondabolu."

He calls this The Galifianakis. On this edition, we find out why. But he says his big goal is making people laugh...

[intro to Netflix comedy special, Warn Your Relatives]

"Please welcome to the stage... Hari Kondabolu!" [applause and cheers]

Hari Kondabolu does make people laugh. But he also makes people think. He’s caught the attention of NPR and done interviews on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He’s a panelist on Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!, and in 2014, The New York Times described him as “one of the most exciting political comics in stand-up today.” That’s despite his resistance to labels.

Just last year, Netflix released his comedy special “Warn Your Relatives” and he was named one of Variety’s Top 10 Comics To Watch.

Hari Kondabolu also wrote and produced a documentary called The Problem With Apu, a critically-acclaimed exploration of the racially-stereotyped Indian immigrant character on The Simpsons -- voiced by white charcter actor Hank Azaria.

This episode originally aired in April 2019.

