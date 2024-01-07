© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: New Hanover County Schools' budget, and how the Newsroom sausage is made

By Camille Mojica
Published January 7, 2024 at 2:22 PM EST
The Cape Fear Rundown podcast is written and produced by Camille Mojica.

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, Rachel joins us to talk about the upcoming budget cycle for New Hanover Schools and then Kelly joins us to talk about how the Newsroom gets produced from start to finish.

Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here's Rachel's latest reporting from her busy week:

The Newsroom's feed is here.

Music this week: Stage Kids

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY and graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Her story focus revolves her deep care for children, young adults and mental health. You can reach her at cmojica@whqr.org.
