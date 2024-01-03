A majority of NHCS administrators still say there's not 'trust' and 'mutual respect'

This year's full survey results, acquired through a public records request, showed concerns about the workplace environment — but it's not the first time those concerns have surfaced.

The issue of 'trust' and 'mutual respect' also showed up on the 2022 NC Working Conditions survey, which is an anonymous survey conducted every two years by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI). It too was answered only by principals, assistant principals, and other administrators, the same cohort for the district’s October 2023 survey. And back in 2022, only 33% in New Hanover County agreed with the statement, while the state average was 72%.

Another one of the questions asked was whether Central Office supports school decisions when challenged by parents and the community. About 52% agreed that they were supported whereas 24% disagreed and 24% said they “don’t know.”

WHQR reached out to the district to see if anyone was available to speak on these results, and the issues brought up by these administrators, but a district spokesperson declined.

School board members were also asked to comment on the survey results. Most of them didn’t respond, but Board Member Pat Bradford did — voicing concerns about how "the media" knew to request the survey results.

"The first I heard of this survey or the results of the survey was when you emailed them to each of us asking for Board of Education member comment. I have been trying to ascertain why this survey was shared with the media via PRR, but not with me as a school board member. At the same time, I understood yesterday from staff that a 'somebody' leaked the fact there was a survey, so the media knew to request the data. Unauthorized informational leaks from NHCS is equally troubling, even though I was appreciative to receive the revelation of the survey and its results," Bradford wrote in an email.

However, the survey was publicly shared and discussed for about 30 minutes at the October 5 Equity Diversity and Inclusion Committee meeting (a committee that has since been disbanded). The results were also uploaded to the committee’s agenda files.

After she was informed of that, Bradford walked back her comments, saying, “Now that you mentioned it, I do remember discussion about a survey at EdI [sic], I never connected the dots to realize it was the one that you send [sic] us. How odd.”

EDI Committee discussion

While both district representatives and school board members declined official comments on the survey results, there was extensive conversation about them by school board members on the EDI committee members, including then-chair of the committee Melissa Mason, as well as Stephanie Walker and Hugh McManus.

Chief Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer Malcolm Johnson said in October that the survey emerged out of a recommendation from the EDI Committee and that Dr. Christopher Barnes’ office of human resources oversaw and analyzed the anonymous survey results.

Former EDI committee member Kirsten Kainz highlighted the finding that a majority of these administrators said they didn’t feel respected, referring to the atmosphere of “mutual respect and trust” statement.

Johnson said the survey results “hold up a mirror” as to how each division could improve its “customer service.” He added that he hopes that when teachers and administrators call Central Office in the future they feel supported — and that this data could help to redirect its image.

Former EDI committee member Shawn Lamb said in terms of evaluating each department, curriculum and instruction and human resources had better performances than finance and technology. Johnson responded that one plausible explanation is that administrators likely have more interaction time with these departments.

While some administrators had positive things to say about the finance and technology departments, many noted that they didn’t receive much communication or support from either.

In particular, some mentioned a controversial switch to not having a consistent technology staff member on their school’s campus to troubleshoot problems or answer questions. They also added that they don’t have the technology staff needed for the district’s rollout of its $56 million ‘One-to-One’initiative, a plan that puts a technological device in the hands of every NHCS student, set to be complete by the 2025-2026 school year.

For the finance department, some district administrators also mentioned there have been several issues with payroll, ones like some staff not getting payments on time, and the department’s weak relationships with each school’s treasurers. They also mentioned the lack of returned phone calls when there are questions or problems.

Written comments

Around 67% of the 189 written comments were critical of Central Office’s performance.

The comments focused on the visibility of Central Office staff, trust and empathy, and the loss of staffing positions, including mental health professionals. [*You can find the survey and the list of comments at the end of this article.]

Visibility

One administrator said, “I feel like increased meaningful visibility and engagement, which involves more than walking through our school, would go a long way not just with APs [assistant principals] and Principals but with teachers as well.”

This visibility issue reflects past criticism of Central Office staff, including schools seeing Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust on campus. When one former Forest Hills Elementary teacher, Kim Geiger, told Foust at a 2021 City of Wilmington/New Hanover County Community Relations Advisory Committee that she hadn’t seen him in the building all year; he responded that didn’t mean he was not working.

But visibility, according to another respondent, could be a simple phone call, “It sounds funny, but just some regular calls to check in would be nice.”

Another respondent said, “Staff members have expressed frustration with visibility of Senior Staff at schools and programs,” but the person acknowledged that maybe there isn’t an invitation that’s extended, so “the responsibility is not completely on Senior Staff and Divisions.”

Trust & empathy

“I think trust is a HUGE issue in this district,” one respondent wrote.

Another wrote something very similar, “An increase in TRUST of all NHCS School Leaders.”

Another one added, “I do feel admins are not trusted by district staff. A lot of talking and not much listening. [...]. There has been a shift of making decisions that are easiest for adults and whatever will increase test scores, instead of the best interest of ALL students.”

At the October EDI meeting, Kainz said that she keeps hearing that the best way to support teachers and principals is to “trust them.”

Foust addressed some of this criticism at the October school board meeting during his Superintendent’s report. He said that he’s not pushing the tests but rather pushing reading achievement and getting students to a place where they can be economically successful.

But despite this public declaration, another respondent wrote they’re still feeling the pressure, “It seems the only mission and vision is to improve test scores. There is no consideration of school culture and climate, students or staff. I also feel like the beginning assumption when there is an issue is the school and/or the principal are at fault.”

This sentiment was reflected by former EDI committee member Kemeka Sidbury who said at the October meeting that the public can’t assume anything about a school until “you walk in and see what’s going on.”

Another respondent commented that beyond pushing for academic achievement, it’s not always a welcoming place for district employees, “I have heard from many staff members that they feel those at the district level really don't care about them and would rather they quit than get support.”

Teachers have been leaving the profession for a myriad of reasons, and not having adequate support was a common refrain at the district’s September Turnaround Task Force meeting, where a dozen of them voiced their concerns.

And the district has seen a fair amount of turnover even at Central Office over the past couple of years. Administrators like Jakki Jethro, Al O’Briant, and former Deputy Superintendent LaChawn Smith have left. Staff at the district’s communications department has also been a revolving door.

But some of these district administrators who remain are asking for a caring approach when it comes to working with them and their staff, one wrote, “If you truly want to build authentic relationships, then don't be afraid to get in the trenches with us,” which echoed some other sentiments respondents wrote — that Central Office has to be connected with its schools to make good decisions on their behalf.

After discussing these results at the EDI committee, Kainz said that for the next budget cycle, the superintendent needs to get feedback and gather data from those educational professionals who are “closest to the learner,” implying that those comments should drive future financial asks.

Another administrator talked openly about the important role that assistant principals play. “[APs] are truly undervalued and disrespected continuously and ongoing,” they wrote. This respondent went on to say that there’s not a lot of open communication with people in AP roles.

In terms of delivering important district information to staff, one person said it’s not helpful to have “the fluff that goes to the public, but good employee information.”

Loss of positions

Another point of contention was Foust’s decision last budget cycle to cut all division funds by 10%.

Foust has also stated that, going into this upcoming 2024-2025 budget, the district is operating at a “deficit,” and that he has made this known for the “last two cycles,” but that the school system has ultimately balanced its funding with their general fund balance.

One administrator wrote, “Budget cuts at the division level that takes people out of our building are having a detrimental impact on schools as this work, responsibilities and expectations to maintain the current status is put back on schools (people left at the school) to continue.”

Related: “The funding isn’t there”: Officials look to the future of school funding at legislative luncheon

Another administrator referenced the 10% reduction more explicitly.

“Supporting what we are being asked to do with less and less staff. We were asked to cut 10% yet the expectation for higher service is a focus? There is a direct correlation on what can be provided due to staffing limitations,” they wrote

Caitlin Hunter, a PE teacher in the district, said at the October EDI meeting that it “all comes down to bodies in the building.” She added that they have an MTSS (multi-tiered system of support) coordinator for their K-2 students and then one for their 3-5 grades, but that there are “too many” students at the Tier 3 level, the highest need level in terms of issues with behavior, academics, and attendance, which means they need more of these coordinators to support this caseload.

When it comes to the mental health professionals in the schools, some administrators say what they have now still isn’t enough. This, too, was also brought up by teachers at the last Turnaround Task Force meeting.

“We have very few options as it relates to students with serious mental issues. These students are often beyond our capacity to serve. They represent a very real issue to both other students' learning, our staff’s mental health, and the overall safety of our entire school. Yet we have little to no options available to us in how we deal with these students,” one respondent wrote.

The district has maintained that school staff can serve its students; however, waitlists for the county’s mental health therapists continue to be an issue.

However, some of the administrators were content, with one saying, “The central office provides excellent and very thorough support.”

