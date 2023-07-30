© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Books in the crossfire; WHQR's Community Agenda update; meet Nikolai

By Camille Mojica
Published July 30, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Welcome back to the Cape fear Rundown. Cami is back from her travels, and the show continues! This week: Episode 50. 50 episodes young, right?

On this episode, we’re going to be talking to James about the upcoming New Hanover County school board meeting and where the county is in the book debate. Then, Kelly joins us to talk about our Community Agenda, and finally, we finally get to talk to Nikolai Mather, our Report For America fellow who is indeed real.

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s the link to sign up for the call to the audience period.

Advocates and community members’ rally against book banning in New Hanover County Schools event can be found here.

Context leading up to the upcoming hearing:

NHC school board set to hold public hearing on "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You"

New Hanover County school board will now decide “Stamped” book challenge

'Stamped' out? The battle to remove an AP-English book from a New Hanover County school

NHCSO investigated schools for ‘obscene and pornographic’ books, DA found no unlawful content

Want to get involved in our Community Agenda? Click here!

Follow Nikolai’s work here.

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
