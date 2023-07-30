CFR: Books in the crossfire; WHQR's Community Agenda update; meet Nikolai

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s the link to sign up for the call to the audience period.

Advocates and community members’ rally against book banning in New Hanover County Schools event can be found here .

Context leading up to the upcoming hearing:

NHC school board set to hold public hearing on "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You"

New Hanover County school board will now decide “Stamped” book challenge

'Stamped' out? The battle to remove an AP-English book from a New Hanover County school

NHCSO investigated schools for ‘obscene and pornographic’ books, DA found no unlawful content

Want to get involved in our Community Agenda? Click here !