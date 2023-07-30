CFR: Books in the crossfire; WHQR's Community Agenda update; meet Nikolai
Welcome back to the Cape fear Rundown. Cami is back from her travels, and the show continues! This week: Episode 50. 50 episodes young, right?
On this episode, we’re going to be talking to James about the upcoming New Hanover County school board meeting and where the county is in the book debate. Then, Kelly joins us to talk about our Community Agenda, and finally, we finally get to talk to Nikolai Mather, our Report For America fellow who is indeed real.
Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
Here’s the link to sign up for the call to the audience period.
Advocates and community members’ rally against book banning in New Hanover County Schools event can be found here.
Context leading up to the upcoming hearing:
NHC school board set to hold public hearing on "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You"
New Hanover County school board will now decide “Stamped” book challenge
'Stamped' out? The battle to remove an AP-English book from a New Hanover County school
NHCSO investigated schools for ‘obscene and pornographic’ books, DA found no unlawful content
Want to get involved in our Community Agenda? Click here!
Follow Nikolai’s work here.