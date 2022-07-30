© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Image from iOS (2).jpg
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: The CFCC saga, Olson-Boseman's legal situation, and building on historic grounds

Published July 30, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cape Fear Rundown

This week we talk about Rachel Keith's reporting on CFCC, Ben Schachtman explains to us the difference between an order for arrest, and a warrant for arrest, and Megan McDeavit talks to us about Zimmer Development.

Thanks for tuning into this week’s episode of the Cape Fear Rundown.

Here are some links to Rachel and WECT’s reporting on CFCC:

Editor's note: After Rachel's segment was recorded, CFCC responded to a follow-up email asking why the college hadn't responded to earlier requests for information and clarification. A college spokesperson said they had responded to WECT's Ann McAdams with the understanding that she was working
with Rachel on the story, and apologized for not including Rachel on that response.

For a more in-depth look at Julia Olson-Boseman’s overall situation, listen and read here.

Music this week:

  • Apple Juice by Stan Forebee
  • In All the Wrong Instro (Instrumental) by Kero One
  • Headgames by Swarvy and Matthew Houston

Tags

Cape Fear Rundown Latest news
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica