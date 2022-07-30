CFR: The CFCC saga, Olson-Boseman's legal situation, and building on historic grounds
This week we talk about Rachel Keith's reporting on CFCC, Ben Schachtman explains to us the difference between an order for arrest, and a warrant for arrest, and Megan McDeavit talks to us about Zimmer Development.
Thanks for tuning into this week’s episode of the Cape Fear Rundown.
Here are some links to Rachel and WECT’s reporting on CFCC:
- Story 1 —-Friday, July 22: CFCC President Jim Morton receives a 10% raise, meeting omits year-end financial review
- Follow-up story - Monday, July 25: CFCC Trustee Ray Funderburk explains his dissenting vote on President Morton's salary increase
- WECT’s reporting on Monday, July 25: FCC trustees give Morton another raise, bumping pay to $323,000
- Story on former CFCC BOT Robby Collins, unanimous vote for Funderburk III, July 21: New Hanover school board faced outside pressure on CFCC trustee appointment
Editor's note: After Rachel's segment was recorded, CFCC responded to a follow-up email asking why the college hadn't responded to earlier requests for information and clarification. A college spokesperson said they had responded to WECT's Ann McAdams with the understanding that she was working
with Rachel on the story, and apologized for not including Rachel on that response.
For a more in-depth look at Julia Olson-Boseman’s overall situation, listen and read here.
Music this week:
- Apple Juice by Stan Forebee
- In All the Wrong Instro (Instrumental) by Kero One
- Headgames by Swarvy and Matthew Houston