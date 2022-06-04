Cape Fear Rundown: Summer's here! But so are hurricanes, community violence, and deadly infrastructure
On this episode, host Camille Mojica says the 'H-word' with Rachel Keith, talks community violence and Port City United with Ben Schachtman, and gets the inside scoop on Kelly Kenoyer's latest edition of The Newsroom, tackling the issue of how bad infrastructure can kill pedestrians and cyclists.
Show notes:
When it comes to hurricanes, stay tuned into government sources of information for updates and general need-to-know info.
WHQR’s reporting on Port City United:
- New Hanover County announces new Port City United department, tasked with reducing 'community violence'
- Port City United director discusses three-pronged effort to combat community violence
- Port City United employee fired after arrest as ‘accessory’ to fatal Wilmington shooting
Studies have shown that there is a direct correlation between poverty and violence. Here’s some stats on the relationship:
- "Connections Among Poverty, Incarceration, And Inequality" — University of Wisconsin-Madison's Institute for Research on Poverty
- Household Poverty and Victimization — FBI
- U.S. Department of Justice — Bureau of Justice Statistics
And here’s a link to a 2019 PBS special on violence, mentioned by Rachel Keith. Some of the key takeaways are the highest correlating factor with violence — economic inequality and at the end, an epidemiologist showed how violence acts like a disease spreading. They showed maps of violent instances and it mirrored what a disease outbreak looks like. Basically, one murder spurs a wave of retaliation.
This week’s music:
- Poppin’ Wheelies by Brian Witzig
- Golden Crates by Dusty Decks
- Jazzy by Emapea
- Dreams by Joakim Karud
Thanks to Rachel Keith, Ben Schachtman, and Kelly Kenoyer for being on this week’s episode of the show.