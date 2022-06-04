© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown: Summer's here! But so are hurricanes, community violence, and deadly infrastructure

Published June 4, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
Cape Fear Rundown

On this episode, host Camille Mojica says the 'H-word' with Rachel Keith, talks community violence and Port City United with Ben Schachtman, and gets the inside scoop on Kelly Kenoyer's latest edition of The Newsroom, tackling the issue of how bad infrastructure can kill pedestrians and cyclists.

Show notes:

When it comes to hurricanes, stay tuned into government sources of information for updates and general need-to-know info.

WHQR’s reporting on Port City United:

Studies have shown that there is a direct correlation between poverty and violence. Here’s some stats on the relationship:

And here’s a link to a 2019 PBS special on violence, mentioned by Rachel Keith. Some of the key takeaways are the highest correlating factor with violence — economic inequality and at the end, an epidemiologist showed how violence acts like a disease spreading. They showed maps of violent instances and it mirrored what a disease outbreak looks like. Basically, one murder spurs a wave of retaliation.

This week’s music:

  • Poppin’ Wheelies by Brian Witzig
  • Golden Crates by Dusty Decks
  • Jazzy by Emapea
  • Dreams by Joakim Karud

Thanks to Rachel Keith, Ben Schachtman, and Kelly Kenoyer for being on this week’s episode of the show.

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
