New Hanover County announces new Port City United department, tasked with reducing 'community violence'

This week, New Hanover County officially unveiled the creation of Port City United, a new county department that will help combat community violence. The goal of the department is to facilitate, coordinate, and implement community violence and intervention initiatives.

This department is based on Durham County’s violence intervention program, Bull City United. Their program aims to intervene in potentially violent conflicts and change community outlook on gun violence. They also provide community members with resources they may need to succeed.

Port City United will be made up of community members who may have direct or indirect experience with community violence. Community resource coordinators will operate in seven impact-zone schools including International School at Gregory, Snipes Academy of Art and Design, Forest Hills Global Elementary, Rachel Freeman School of Engineering, D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy, Williston Middle School, and New Hanover High School. These coordinators will connect children and their parents to services in the community that they need.

Job opportunities with Port City United are available here. The county has also requested proposals for nonprofit community resource coordinators — more info on that can be found here.

Funding for Port City United was approved by the Commissioners on Jan. 24. The program is expected to be fully online by April 1, 2022.

