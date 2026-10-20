Sarah Reith got her start as a print reporter in northern California around 2015, covering everything from local events to cannabis regulation. After she filled in for a volunteer programmer at her local public radio station, she decided that this was the medium for her. In addition to covering local government, environmental issues, and the local food scene in Mendocino County, she has worked on several oral history projects, interviewing fire survivors, ‘back to the landers,’ and homeless people about their wide variety of experiences. She came to North Carolina with her husband and three dogs at the end of a heat wave, just in time for the fall colors.