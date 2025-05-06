Emily Tango is a data scientist specializing in big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and strategic storytelling. She holds a master’s degree in data science from UNC Wilmington and brings a unique perspective from her previous roles as a documentary producer at ABC’s Peter Jennings Productions in New York and live broadcast producer at the Home Shopping Network. Emily is passionate about exploring how technology shapes our world, uncovering insightful trends through computational analysis, and sharing them with NPR’s curious audience.