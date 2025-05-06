© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Classical HQR’s signal at 92-7 FM is off the air. We are working on diagnosing the exact cause of the issue and will move as quickly as possible to get it repaired, but we are hoping to have it fixed by next week. Classical is on air at 96.7fm in Southport, on HD2 and streaming on all devices. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Emily Tango

Freelance Writer

Emily Tango is a data scientist specializing in big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and strategic storytelling. She holds a master’s degree in data science from UNC Wilmington and brings a unique perspective from her previous roles as a documentary producer at ABC’s Peter Jennings Productions in New York and live broadcast producer at the Home Shopping Network. Emily is passionate about exploring how technology shapes our world, uncovering insightful trends through computational analysis, and sharing them with NPR’s curious audience.