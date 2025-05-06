Wilmington's Cold Chain Summit showcases North Carolina’s global logistics leadership

On a warm spring morning last month, Wilmington’s Ballast Hotels conference center hosted advocates for innovation and collaboration in North Carolina’s maritime and shipping logistics industry during the eighth annual Cold Chain Summit, hosted by the North Carolina Ports Authority.

With more than 300 attendees gathered in the ballroom, the event marked another successful year for the region’s refrigerated shipping sector, a linchpin in the state’s growing economic tapestry.

Hans Bean, chief commercial officer of the NC State Ports Authority, opened the day with gratitude for the summit’s sponsors and a nod to the remarkable turnout. He reflected on the summit’s humble beginnings in 2016, when local protein and produce producers first convened to address shared challenges. Their mission: to build economic resilience, manage risk, and diversify business in the face of shifting global tides.

Eight years on, Bean credited the dedication of these stakeholders for transforming Wilmington’s port into a magnet for major corporate investment, both in infrastructure and international trade. Despite “uncertainty” being the word on everyone’s lips this year in regard to trade tariffs, Bean expressed confidence in the relationships forged with industry giants like ZIM, MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, and Yang Ming Marine.

These partnerships, he said, have expanded import and export options, enhanced waterside infrastructure, and paved the way for billions of dollars in future investments across both dry and refrigerated supply chains.

NC Ports cold chain achievements and ambitions

The summit’s first guest speaker, Brian Clark, executive director of North Carolina Ports, took the stage to outline the port’s ambitious vision for advancing cold chain solutions. Clark highlighted a series of strategic initiatives, from container master plans and cargo improvements to new service announcements on the horizon. He praised the collaborative efforts with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and various economic development groups, emphasizing bipartisan support from the state legislature and federal representatives, including Rep. David Rouzer and Senator Thom Tillis.

Clark pointed to impressive operational milestones: the port’s automated container gate now handles 1.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), while real-time digital tracking keeps cargo moving smoothly. A newly completed 300,000-square-foot, multi-chamber refrigerated facility has boosted the port’s cold storage capacity by 45 percent, with an additional 18,000 square feet under construction.

Demolition of outdated infrastructure is making way for the next wave of investment, including five new rail tracks linking Wilmington to Charlotte’s Queen City Express, the NC West and RMX lines, and the vital I-95 corridor. Further, Clark announced a $64 million investment in 13 acres set aside for two new deep-water berths and a pair of state-of-the-art cranes. Plans are also underway to enhance chiller operations for federal inspections, expand the list of perishable commodities, and secure a Cold Treatment Certification for pest control, a critical step for international trade. Amazon’s forthcoming shipping facilities and Frontier Scientific's new cold warehouse, he noted, signal the port’s growing role as a logistics powerhouse.

Economic impact

Turning from infrastructure to economics, Dr. Mouchine Guettabi of UNC Wilmington’s Cameron School of Business delivered a regional update that underscored the area’s remarkable growth.

North Carolina’s gross domestic product now stands at $680 billion, with $85 billion generated by manufacturing alone. Guettabi explained that the region’s economic diversity, spanning health, education, finance, technology, and manufacturing, has provided a buffer against the shocks of global trade wars and rising tariffs.

Despite national uncertainty, Guettabi argued, Wilmington and the broader Cape Fear region have demonstrated “relative exposure,” a term economists use to describe an area’s ability to weather downturns by diversifying their industrial contributions. Consumer spending has remained robust, staving off a recession that many predicted.

Brunswick County, just across the river from Wilmington, now ranks as the 14th fastest-growing county in the nation. From 2019 to 2025, North Carolina has seen a 10.5% increase in jobs and a 6 percent rise in population, largely due to migration, similar to states like South Carolina, Florida, Texas, and Idaho, where incomers are drawn by the promise of a high quality of life.

Wilmington’s population surge has outpaced even the state’s largest cities, and New Hanover County’s GDP has climbed to $16.5 billion. Imports and international trade agreements are in place with countries such as Belgium, Japan, and Peru.

While the influx of new residents and businesses brings inevitable challenges, affordable housing and energy development among them, Guettabi’s data suggests the region’s cooperative growth strategies make the local economy both sustainable and resilient.

From Napoleon's chefs to today's shipping infrastructure

The morning’s discussions then shifted to the intersection of consumer expectations and cold chain practices, with a panel moderated by development advisor Bill Duggan. Panelists included Matthew Greer, an agricultural finance expert with Truist; Nino Yepez of DHL Global Commercial Shipping; and Mario Hernandez, a banana supplier from Peru’s One Banana.

Tracing the evolution of the cold chain from Napoleon’s army chefs to today’s refrigerated superhighways, the panelists highlighted how consumer demand for convenience, variety, and year-round global flavors has transformed the industry. In the 1950s, grocery stores offered just 8,000 refrigerated products, mostly produce and dairy. Today, that number has soared to 120,000, with cold chain logistics responsible for 70 percent of what ends up on American plates. Yet, much of the nation’s cold storage infrastructure is decades old, struggling to keep pace with modern demand. Expansion of shipping capacity, ports, and refrigerated ocean freight is now an economic imperative.

Companies like DHL are investing heavily to make sure the cold chain remains unbroken from start to finish because there is no room for mistakes when it comes to refrigerated cargo. Even a small temperature deviation during transport can spoil an entire shipment, especially with sensitive goods like vaccines, seafood, or certain chemicals.

The panel also discussed the field of life sciences refrigeration, where pharmaceutical shipments demand precision and speed. While high-margin brand-name medicines can absorb shipping costs, the challenge is greater for low-margin generics. Across the board, companies are seeking ways to contain costs, ideally keeping logistics expenses below six percent of total value, while navigating the uncertainties of tariff policy and global supply chain disruptions.

The group discussed persistent trade uncertainty, whether from tariffs, shifting regulations, or geopolitical tensions, all of which can make it harder for producers and exporters to plan, invest in infrastructure, or secure long-term contracts.

Participants emphasized that the uncertainty itself is a major challenge. Even if tariffs aren't enacted immediately, the possibility of them can disrupt decision-making. Regional producers are particularly exposed to instability, especially those who depend on a few large buyers, (like the United States or China). So, if importers begin to hedge their bets by sourcing from other countries, even temporarily, that volatility is felt all the way down to the farm level, where producers may not have the flexibility or market diversity to quickly adapt.

Logistical advances and advantages

At midday, representatives from ZIM Integrated Shipping Ltd., Anat Ayal, and Donald Davis, offered a window into the technological advances reshaping maritime logistics.

Since partnering with Wilmington’s port in 2017, ZIM has introduced cutting-edge refrigerated containers equipped with artificial intelligence-driven temperature monitoring and lot tracking, branded as ZIMonitor. Last month, the port welcomed the Mt. Rainier vessel, the first of its class to call on Wilmington, underscoring the port’s growing reputation for efficiency. Notably, ZIM ranks Wilmington among its top five ports worldwide for rapid turnaround, with cold containers spending less than two and a half hours “unplugged” during offloading and loading.

Next up, the summit welcomed Marta Sesmero from Promperu, Peru’s Trade, Tourism, and Investment Commission. Peru, a nation of 34 million, exports $77 billion in goods annually and maintains trade agreements with 42 markets. The U.S. is a key partner, with Peru ranking alongside Mexico as a top supplier of superfoods, from asparagus and blueberries to avocados and quinoa.

Thanks to reverse growing seasons, North Carolina and Peru enjoy a symbiotic relationship, ensuring year-round access to fresh produce for American consumers. While in Wilmington, the Peruvian delegation toured local agricultural operations, including the storied Lewis Farms in Castle Hayne. The visit underscored the importance of international collaboration in strengthening the cold chain by keeping vital infrastructure in use year-round.

Partnerships were also celebrated with the annual Pioneer Award, which went to Miguel Garza Jr., Area Port Director for Charlotte’s Customs and Border Protection. With 17 years of service, Garza has been instrumental in modernizing agricultural inspections at the port. Thanks to his advocacy, two new Leica microscopes now were given to the Port of Wilmington to allow for on-site pest identification in as little as one to two hours, a dramatic improvement over the previous 48-hour wait for federal inspectors to get the data. In an interview with the NC Ports’ Elly Kane, Garza’s team credited his willingness to listen to frontline operators and champion the technology they need to keep the port secure and efficient.

Infrastructure investment

As the afternoon unfolded, attention turned to the broader landscape of infrastructure investment and economic development in southeastern North Carolina. A panel featuring Austin Rouse, Joe Melvin, Jason Semple, Chris Pryon, and Dana Magnolia delved into the region’s growth statistics, echoing Dr. Guettabi’s earlier remarks about population increase.

In 2024 alone, $14 billion in capital investment flowed into projects designed to attract major employers providing essential resources such as power, water, and ready-to-use commercial real estate. One standout example: Amazon’s Project Whale and Project Tuna, which together represent over $1 billion invested across 170 acres in Pender County and New Hanover County. These facilities not only create jobs but also generate significant tax revenue for both counties.

Local firms like Cape Fear Commercial, Sammett Corporation, Cameron Management, Windsor, and Grainger are among the speculative investors betting on Wilmington’s continued ascent.

Panelists emphasized the importance of collaboration with Raleigh-based state-funded economic development nonprofits to ensure that infrastructure keeps pace with growth. Multi-modal investments spanning rail, road, port, and air are positioning southeastern North Carolina as a hub for international trade and innovation. By the end of 2025, Frontier Scientific will complete a major facility next to Wilmington International Airport, dedicated to storing refrigerated life-science materials, a testament to the region’s expanding role in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors.

Optimism amid uncertainty

As the day ended, Hans Bean returned to the podium to offer final reflections.

While acknowledging the unpredictability that lies ahead, particularly in the context of ongoing trade wars, Bean struck an optimistic note. The relationships, investments, and innovations showcased at the summit, he said, point to a bright future for Wilmington’s port and the broader region.

For Wilmington and its partners, the Cold Chain Summit was more than a gathering of industry insiders. It was a reaffirmation of the region’s commitment to resilience, adaptability, and shared prosperity. By bringing together voices from across the supply chain, from local port workers to global shippers, from economic developers to international trade partners, the summit highlighted the power of collaboration in navigating an uncertain world.

The port has evolved from a hospitality-focused community into a hub for technology, healthcare, and manufacturing, attracting major investments, committing to its future, and opening its doors to the world. As the sun set over the Cape Fear River, attendees departed with a renewed sense of purpose and possibility, ready to help shape the next chapter of North Carolina’s fast-growing economy.