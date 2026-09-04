4 things investigators learned about the dysfunction at Trump's Labor Department

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Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who served as President Trump's Labor Secretary until she resigned in April, violated her own department's policy prohibiting harassment in the workplace, according to a new report by the Labor Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG), released Thursday.

The findings follow a months-long investigation that began after OIG, led by former Republican Congressman Anthony D'Esposito of New York, received an anonymous complaint. It alleged that Chavez-DeRemer contributed to a hostile work environment, was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a member of her security detail, failed to comply with travel regulations, and directed subordinates to perform tasks for her personal benefit.

The salacious allegations gave rise to quips about "The Real Housewives of the Frances Perkins Building," referring to the Labor Department's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

After interviewing 53 former and current Labor Department employees, investigators found merit in all of the original complaints and more. Chavez-DeRemer herself was not interviewed as part of the investigation. She resigned her position a day before she was to be interviewed, the report revealed.

In a statement shared with NPR, her attorney Nick Oberheiden pointed out that the report did not find that Chavez-DeRemer broke any laws.

"While some — with or without their own agenda — may not have liked the way she managed the Department, Secretary Chavez-DeRemer looks back with the same pride of having served President Trump's Administration and the American workers," Oberheiden wrote.

Given the Labor Department's stated mission to improve working conditions and assure work-related rights, here are four notable findings of the investigation:

1. The boss was aware of harassing behavior and didn't stop it

People interviewed as part of the investigation described a "toxic, humiliating and intimidating" environment in the Office of the Secretary. Witnesses described seeing Chavez-DeRemer's chief of staff Jihun Han and deputy chief of staff Rebecca Wright engaging in "threatening, demeaning, and abusive verbal and written communication" with staffers, including making comments about staffers' appearance and hygiene and repeatedly threatening to fire people, including those they suspected had leaked information to the media.

Witnesses alleged Wright was hiring staff based on their physical appearance versus professional qualifications.

Several recalled an instance in which Wright advised an employee not to cut her hair above her shoulders to avoid "turning into a lesbian." In another, Wright reportedly relocated an employee's desk because she didn't want a "fat person" visible in the front office.

The investigation found that "Chavez-DeRemer was seemingly aware of this behavior and failed to take action to stop this behavior or take appropriate disciplinary action."

By doing so, the OIG concluded that Chavez-DeRemer failed to follow department policy on several fronts, but stopped short of saying she or her staffers violated federal law.

2. Employees were pressured into doing things they knew were inappropriate

Investigators looking into Chavez-DeRemer's alleged affair with a member of her security detail went as far as to get electronic hotel door lock records from several trips and surveillance footage from entrances to her residence.

While the report states that the evidence collected did not prove a romantic or sexual relationship, it did establish that Chavez-DeRemer "developed and maintained an inappropriately close and unprofessional relationship" with someone assigned to protect her, who also supervised other members of her security detail.

According to the report, in one instance, the secretary asked her driver to enter a strip club with her and the member of her detail she was allegedly seeing, identified in the report as ASAIC 1 (Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge 1).

"Chavez-DeRemer subsequently took money from her purse, gave the money to the driver, and directed him to give it to the performer. When the agent resisted and sought guidance from ASAIC 1, ASAIC 1 instructed him to comply with Chavez-DeRemer's requests," the report states. "Chavez-DeRemer then took additional money from her purse and asked the agent to drop the bills one by one onto the partially nude woman."

Again, the agent hesitated, but after being pressured by his superior, he again complied against his wishes, according to the report.

3. The Labor Secretary directed employees to do personal favors for her

Even as President Trump was promising a more efficient and effective government, his labor secretary was repeatedly directing her subordinates to perform personal tasks for her while on the clock, investigators found.

Using department-provided transportation, Chavez-DeRemer's personal aide and executive assistant went to her residence to tend to her closet in the middle of a workday, hanging her laundry and dry cleaning and organizing her clothing, shoes, and purses, according to the report.

The report documents this outing with still shots from a video of the closet that one of the employees sent to Chavez-DeRemer documenting their work.

As these tasks fell outside the scope of the employees' official duties, the directive amounted to a violation of ethical standards, the report concluded.

4. The Labor Secretary's official travel wasn't always what it seemed

Chavez-DeRemer's signature initiative during her time in office was her "America at Work" 50-state tour, which frequently took her on the road .

But multiple witnesses told investigators that deputy chief of staff Wright added official engagements to trips the secretary was taking for personal reasons in order to use government funds for the travel, in violation of both department policy and federal rules around official travel.

One such trip occurred in Dec. 2025.

Chavez-DeRemer's then-deputy Keith Sonderling had been assigned to a speaking engagement in Las Vegas. But after Chavez-DeRamer received complimentary tickets from a lobbyist to attend a rodeo there, the trip was reassigned to her, "apparently to provide an official business justification for Chavez-DeRemer's personal travel," the report found.

Investigators also found Chavez-DeRemer did not report the tickets, valued at approximately $100 a piece, as she was required to do, despite having completed ethics training explaining government policy on accepting gifts.

Following Chavez-DeRemer's resignation in April, Sonderling was promoted to acting labor secretary, a position he continues to hold today.

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