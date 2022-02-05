America's birthplace of organized skiing is in Michigan, here's what it looks like

Did you know there is ski jumping in Michigan?

After setting out to learn more about his home state, photographer Nic Antaya heard about a ski club in Ishpeming, Michigan, which is training a new generation of ski jumpers. He decided to document it.

More than a century ago, local businessmen and skiing enthusiasts took steps to organize the National Skiing Association in Ishpeming, Michigan. As a result, the region is credited as the birthplace of organized skiing in America, and home to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.

Ishpeming Ski Club originated in 1887, originally named the Norden Ski Club. It began its annual ski jumping tournament in 1888, with its most recent 2022 tournament concluding the 135th annual tournament.

In the early 1900s, the annual tournament would gather more than 100 competitors, with 1939 having 136 competitors at Suicide Hill. The Ishpeming Ski Club has produced many top-notch athletes, 13 of them being Olympic team members.

/ Nic Antaya / Nic Antaya The Jacobson family arrives at the Suicide Hill Ski Bowl in Ishpeming, Mich. on March 5, 2021. Veronica Jacobson and her husband, Ty Jacobson, met through ski jumping and now have 7 out of their 11 children competing in the sport. They travel as a family to compete in various ski jumping tournaments.

Without the past ski jumping elders at Suicide Hill Ski Bowl, the club would not continue onward. Community members and coaches spend countless hours volunteering to maintain the club and train the youth.

"There's not a sport any more extreme than ours," said the club's head coach, Gary "Razz" Rasmussen.

/ Nic Antaya / Nic Antaya Ski jumpers watch a competitor jump the 25-meter ski jump during the 134th annual ski jumping tournament at the Suicide Hill Ski Bowl in Ishpeming, Mich. on March 6, 2021.

/ Nic Antaya / Nic Antaya The Ishpeming Ski Club has produced 13 Olympic team members, including those from the Bietila family. Paul Bietila, his portrait seen in center left of the top row was recognized as the best American jumper of his time and the Paul Bietila Memorial Trophy is given annually to the best ski jumper in the United States.

/ Nic Antaya / Nic Antaya Dick Ziegler, left, and Tom "Sodapop" Sodergren help maintain the ski jumping hills along with other members of the Ishpeming Ski Club.

/ Nic Antaya / Nic Antaya Cross-country skiers slide past the Suicide Hill Ski Bowl during an Ishpeming Ski Club practice in Ishpeming, Mich. on March 3, 2021. Many of those who ski jump also cross-country ski. The Olympic winter sport Nordic Combined integrates the two sports of ski jumping and cross-country skiing.

/ Nic Antaya / Nic Antaya Tim "Timo" Denisson, 72, of Cheyenne, Wyo., began ski jumping when he was 2-years-old and started to compete when he was 7. He has been active in ski jumping all his life, competing in ski jump tournaments throughout the world. He was inducted into the St. Paul Ski Club Hall of Fame in 2012 and he still ski jumps to this day.

/ Nic Antaya / Nic Antaya Isaac Larson, 13, jumps the 40-meter hill at the Suicide Hill Ski Bowl in Ishpeming, Mich. on March 4, 2021. Larson began ski jumping when he was 8-years-old alongside his two younger brothers, Max and Jacob.

/ Nic Antaya / Nic Antaya Dick Ziegler works on the ski jumping hill at Suicide Hill Ski Bowl on March 4, 2021.

/ Nic Antaya / Nic Antaya Ishpeming Ski Club head coach Gary "Razz" Rasmussen started his ski jumping career at the age of 5, following the footsteps of his father, Wilbert Rasmussen, a former USA Olympic ski jumper. "There's not a sport any more extreme than ours," said Rasmussen.

/ Nic Antaya / Nic Antaya Left: Kaija Copenhaver, 11, began ski jumping when she was 5-years-old. "One day I want to go to the Olympics and be a ski jumper and Nordic Combined athlete," Copenhaver said. Ski jumping for women in the Olympics was first introduced in 2014; Right: Isaac Larson, 13, participation in the sport has allowed him to travel throughout the U.S., including Alaska.

/ Nic Antaya / Nic Antaya A customer pays for her groceries at Jim's Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming, Mich. on March 3, 2021. Influences of the Suicide Hill Ski Bowl can be seen throughout the town of Ishpeming, such as at the grocery store, restaurants and murals on the underpasses.

/ Nic Antaya / Nic Antaya Isaac Larson, 13, stops after jumping the 40-meter hill at the Suicide Hill Ski Bowl in Ishpeming, Mich. on March 6, 2021. Larson hopes to one day compete in the winter Olympics.

/ Nic Antaya / Nic Antaya From left, Oliver Jacobson, 16, of Stillwater, Minn., Gavin Mjolsness, 14, of Itasca, Minn., Jacob Fuller, 19, of McHenry, Ill. and Gabriel Jacobson, 14, of Stillwater, Minn. prepare to jump the 60-meter hill during practice ahead of the 134th annual ski jumping tournament at the Suicide Hill Ski Bowl in Ishpeming, Mich. on March 6, 2021.

/ Nic Antaya / Nic Antaya Judges watch as ski jumpers jump the 60-meter ski jump during the 134th annual ski jumping tournament at the Suicide Hill Ski Bowl in Ishpeming, Mich. on March 6, 2021. Jumpers are scored based on the distance they jump as well as the style of their flight, alongside gate and wind compensation points.