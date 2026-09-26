‘A keen eye for color’: Sydney F. Austin on her artistic journey and finding community

Sydney F. Austin is a Wilmington-area artist with deep roots in coastal North Carolina. Raised in Wrightsville Beach as the daughter of a blueberry farmer, Austin spent 55 years working in dentistry-a career she credits with helping develop her keen eye for detail.

Today, she brings that same attention to detail to her work as an artist, creating from her studio at The ArtWorks in Wilmington. For Austin, making art is more than a creative pursuit; it is a deeply personal and reflective experience. One of her favorite quotes, “The making of art is no different than prayer,” reflects the connection she finds between creativity and the spirit.

Her work and artistic journey can be explored at her studio at The ArtWorks and through her online presence.