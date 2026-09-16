© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 Fall Pledge Drive

WHQR
Published September 16, 2026 at 12:01 AM EDT
2026 Fall Pledge Drive - I Love Public Radio

Support your favorite public media station during the Fall Pledge Drive, happening September 16 -22!

Donate today by visiting the WHQR Donation Page or calling 910 343-1138.

We’re proud to be your 100% Community Powered station, bringing you news, music, and cultural events that help us all learn, appreciate, and connect. When you give to WHQR—whether as a monthly sustainer or with a one-time pledge—you help keep independent media strong in the Cape Fear region.

Your gift is critical to WHQR's future! Please give generously and help us reach our important $150,000 goal by September 22 by visiting the WHQR donation page or calling 910-343-1138 (6 AM to 6 PM).

2026 Fall Pledge Drive Gifts

As a thank you for continuing to support WHQR, we wanted to celebrate what it means to be a WHQR donor this pledge drive. That is why we have created merch so you can show off your love for public radio at home, out on the town, or at one of our region's many local farmers' markets! Donate today and secure your "I Love Public Radio" gift!

I Love Public Radio long-sleeve tee, mug, and tote bag

Tags
Local Latest newspledge drive