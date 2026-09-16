Support your favorite public media station during the Fall Pledge Drive, happening September 16 -22!

Donate today by visiting the WHQR Donation Page or calling 910 343-1138.

We’re proud to be your 100% Community Powered station, bringing you news, music, and cultural events that help us all learn, appreciate, and connect. When you give to WHQR—whether as a monthly sustainer or with a one-time pledge—you help keep independent media strong in the Cape Fear region.

Your gift is critical to WHQR's future! Please give generously and help us reach our important $150,000 goal by September 22 by visiting the WHQR donation page or calling 910-343-1138 (6 AM to 6 PM).

2026 Fall Pledge Drive Gifts

As a thank you for continuing to support WHQR, we wanted to celebrate what it means to be a WHQR donor this pledge drive. That is why we have created merch so you can show off your love for public radio at home, out on the town, or at one of our region's many local farmers' markets! Donate today and secure your "I Love Public Radio" gift!