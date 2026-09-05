Wilmington musician and entertainer Justin Heter Pan on being "the guy that doesn't want to grow up"

Justin Michael Heter — better known as Justin Heter Pan — is a Wilmington, North Carolina-based musician, producer, live performer, actor, stagehand, music teacher, surf instructor, event planner, and all-around entertainer who truly lives up to the phrase “a man who wears many hats.”

With more than 20 years of experience in music and entertainment, Justin has built a career as a multi-instrumentalist, drummer, one-man band, and performer with an unmistakably creative and cosmic approach to showmanship. He has produced and performed with bands including Sci Fi, Dubtown Cosmonauts, Wavy Train, Dirty Dead, and Electric Soul Pandemic, while also developing his own solo project, Justin Heter Pan.

His latest musical adventure takes a comedic turn with the release of his solo musical comedy album, Fun Knee Songs Four Committee Porpoises, showcasing the playful, unconventional spirit that has become part of his artistic identity.

Justin's entertainment career extends well beyond music. His television and film work began in 2001 when he appeared as an extra in the pilot episode of One Tree Hill. Since then, he has worked in productions including George & Tammy, Piranha 3D, Welcome to Flatch, and Florida Man, taking on roles ranging from background and featured extra work to stand-in work.

A true jack of all trades, Justin has also stepped in wherever his skills were needed behind the scenes, including work with sound, grips, special effects, and production crews. Today, he works as a professional stagehand and theatre technician with productions and venues including Live Nation and The Wilson Center, contributing to large-scale concerts, symphonies, and Broadway productions.

And when he isn't making music or working behind the scenes, you might find Justin teaching music, teaching people how to surf, planning events, designing haunted trails, performing musical comedy, traveling the world, or dreaming up his next creative adventure.

Justin Heter Pan may consider himself an “underground artist,” but his imagination, versatility, and love for entertainment are anything but small. He is a true Wilmington original — a multi-talented artist who has made a career out of following curiosity, saying yes to opportunities, and finding a way to turn just about anything into a show.

Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment.