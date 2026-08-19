Comedian Maddy Kelly on her Tonight Show debut, favorite comics, and crafting an 'evergreen hour'

Maddy Kelly is a New York City-based stand-up comedian and writer originally from Vancouver. She made her late-night television debut on The Tonight Show in May 2026 and was named one of Just For Laughs’ prestigious New Faces of Comedy in 2023.

Maddy Kelly Stand Up: Tickling and Consent, Worshipping Hilary Duff | The Tonight Show

Kelly is currently a writer for Canada’s long-running news satire series This Hour Has 22 Minutes and won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Writing in a Variety or Sketch Comedy Program for her work on Check This Out. She is also a co-host and writer for CBC’s Webby Award-winning podcast series, including Let’s Make a Sci-Fi, Let’s Make a Rom-Com, and Let’s Make a Horror. Her comedy has also been featured on The Standup Show with Jon Dore and CBC Radio’s The Debaters, while her stand-up clips have earned millions of views on social media.

Maddy Kelly is coming to Wilmington this week, where she’ll headline four shows over two nights at Dead Crow Comedy Room on Friday, August 21, and Saturday, August 22.

Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment.