Cypriot teens talk peacemaking as they bid farewell to Wilmington

Creating Friendships for Peace (CFP) began in 1981, offering respite for children of Northern Ireland who had to endure an era of violent conflict, commonly referred to as the “Troubles.”

Through CFP’s program model, students from places experiencing their own troubles participate in conflict-resolution training and diplomatic discussions. Then they spend a month abroad in a host country, where they learn about each other’s perspectives, and more importantly, how to work together to overcome their differences.

WHQR previously reported on last year’s cohort, which consisted of four young women from both the Turkish-speaking north and Greek-speaking southern region of the island nation of Cyprus.

They ranged in age from 14-16, and this year's cohort had an identical composition.

The Cypriot teens told WHQR they found value in the program in this year’s go-round, from spending time with each other and the residents here in the Cape Fear community.

While in Wilmington, the girls participated in a conflict resolution workshop at UNCW, a panel discussion with the chairs of New Hanover County’s Democratic and Republican parties, and helped the Northside Food Co-op prep meals for a community dinner.

They also took a tour with Wilmington ‘N Color, learning about the historical setbacks and triumphs of the African American community in Wilmington, and engaged in discussion with a representative of the New Hanover County chapter of the NAACP — among other things.

WHQR Minel zip lining as part of one of the many team-building activities organized by CFP

Alena, from South Cyprus, shared what brought her to join CFP.

“I knew that the island is divided, and I always felt this kind of hatred, and I heard the stereotypes about the other community," Alena said. "So I joined CFP to learn the unbiased history and to understand what the other community feels.”

A year before coming to the states, the cohort spends some time at a summer camp in Cyprus, unlearning years of biased history often riddled with stereotypes against each other’s communities.

Mayra, a Turkish-speaking Cypriot, described the experience.

“We had a workshop which was the Wall of History, they separate the Turkish-speaking Cypriots and Greek-speaking Cypriots, and they told us to tell them our history that we learn in our schools, and we realized that actually like both of the community had lots of loss,” Mayra said.

They also took part in a stereotypes workshop.

“Which was seeing ourselves that how we call or telling about other side that so we use lots of cruel words for them, like such as they're monsters, they're pedophiles, they're killing, they're just wanting wants to kill us, and these kind of things,” she said.

Minel, a Cypriot teen from the Turkish-speaking, northern region of the island nation, explained how their country became so divided.

“Cyprus was a British colony in the early 20th century, and as a result of the divide and conquer rule, being the multicultural island that it is, the different communities in Cyprus developed a kind of sense of difference," Minel said. "There was a long lasting conflict resulting with the annexation of the North and pretty much dividing the island.”

Alena adds that this caused a lot of long-term damage in both communities, with people being pushed out of their villages and likely never being able to return.

“So this hatred of the ancestors is passed to the kids and to the grandkids," Alena said. "And a lot of, for example, Greek-speaking Cypriots, they have never crossed the border because they are afraid. They see it as if something very bad just to cross the border due to this passing on hatred of our previous ancestors.”

The girls all believe these views are of a bygone era, and by joining CFP, they've done something most adults in their country may never do in their lifetimes, which is cross that historical divide.

But the Cypriot teens aren’t the only ones getting out of their comfort zones. Lillie, an American student from Wilmington, joined the group this year to learn what life is like for others her age living in conflicting territories.

“I feel like I went into it wanting to just have a bit of a cultural exchange and deepen my understandings and like widen my perspective, and I definitely think that I was successful,” Lillie said.

WHQR Lillie and Marisia, CFP participants

The girls say they’re sad to be leaving the US as the program winds down, but what they learned will stick with them long after they’ve returned home — especially the difference between consensus and compromise. While most people resort to the latter in a conflict, Alena explained why a consensus is a more viable solution.

“A consensus actually values of what my wants and her wants, and it unites, and you come up to a thing of 100% of both of our wants," she said. "So you don't decrease your needs and wants. You actually try to unite them, and you all get 100% of what you wanted.”

Ella Peters, one of this year’s volunteer coordinators, says seeing how this group flourished over the span of a month really makes the future look brighter.

“I just think that the future is really bright for women, and I think they are a shining example of that," Peters said. "It means a lot to see so many young women wanting to make an impact and doing such great things here and hopefully back in their country as well.”

Mayra described her big plans are to help heal the divide between North and South Cyprus.

“I really want to do a peace day that will be kind of like a festival in Buffer Zone, which is in the middle of the border that everybody can go, like in both sides, and it's a neutral place that everybody can share their own ideas," Mayra said. "So I want to make a festival in there for kids and for adults, and it will be a historical, educational, and fun festival for them.”

Jonathan Berger, a Wilmington resident with an extensive background in federal foreign policy, serves on the board for CFP. As the area coordinator, he had a big hand in getting the Wilmington program up and running.

But he says this program wouldn’t work without the support of the community. They're especially in need of families who’d be willing to host during the summer.

“It's a challenging time to do it because it's July. It's the only time that you know the students can come because school is out, but that's when everybody is away," Berger said. "So there, there definitely are some challenges in trying to get people to to support it.”

Berger says CFP is a “little engine that could kind of program” because, although it’s challenging to nail down volunteers and hosts, the right people have seemed to find their way onto the team over these past two years."

But Berger hopes that the fulfillment of those roles won’t rely on kismet as time goes on. He also adds that the program isn’t only geared towards girls, it just so happens that they tend to seek out the program the most.

“They are seeking to be peacemakers and change makers in their communities and for their country," Berger said. "For me that that that does give hope that we will have this new generation that will be involved that won't get discouraged and drop out and then you know let the men take over."

"We've had that for too long," he said. "And that's not working out that well. So it's time.”

Disclosure notice: Jonathan Berger is a member of the WHQR board, which has no role in editorial decisions.

