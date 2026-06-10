Former Wrightsville Beach Town Manager abruptly resigns, again, this time from Pender County

After less than two months on the job, Pender County Planning Director Tim Owens has resigned from the position, effective June 8. He had started the role on April 27.

Owens didn't give notice for the resignation, according to a spokesperson.

It echoes his exit from the role as town manager in Wrightsville Beach, where he also retired effective immediately in 2024. While the town was dealing with management controversy and turnover at the time — at one point leaving Wrightsville without a permanent fire chief, police chief, or town manager — town Aldermen praised Owens, and thanked him for his service.

According to a county spokesperson, Owens was one of several applicants for the planning director job. At the time of his exit, his salary was $118,740.