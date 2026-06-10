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Former Wrightsville Beach Town Manager abruptly resigns, again, this time from Pender County

WHQR | By WHQR Staff
Published June 10, 2026 at 1:06 PM EDT
The Pender County Courthouse, a multi-story red brick building, photographed from the west lawn.
Nikolai Mather/WHQR

Tim Owens had taken the job as Planning Director in Pender County in April. He resigned in early June with no notice. He'd previously served as town manager for Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach.

After less than two months on the job, Pender County Planning Director Tim Owens has resigned from the position, effective June 8. He had started the role on April 27.

Owens didn't give notice for the resignation, according to a spokesperson.

It echoes his exit from the role as town manager in Wrightsville Beach, where he also retired effective immediately in 2024. While the town was dealing with management controversy and turnover at the time — at one point leaving Wrightsville without a permanent fire chief, police chief, or town manager — town Aldermen praised Owens, and thanked him for his service.

According to a county spokesperson, Owens was one of several applicants for the planning director job. At the time of his exit, his salary was $118,740.
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