Wrightsville Beach's acting town manager fires Police Chief David Squires

Longtime Wrightsville Beach alderman Hank Miller confirmed that Police Chief David Squires had been fired after a conversation with Tony Wilson, the town’s acting manager, as first reported by WECT.

Police Captain Jason Bishop is now serving as the town’s acting police chief.

Squires was hired by the town in the summer of 2020 after serving 27 years on the Virginia Beach Police Department. Miller said since the firing was a personnel issue, he could not comment.

[Note: WHQR has requested Squires’ termination letter from the town; this article will be updated if and when it's received.]

The town is now without a permanent police chief, fire chief, or town manager.

In mid-January, Tim Owens retired after serving as town manager since 2013, with Wilson taking over as interim.

At the same time, a petition reportedly drafted by fire and ocean rescue staff circulated accusing Fire Chief Josh Haraway of misconduct and mismanagement. Haraway was placed on administrative leave several weeks later and resigned amid an internal investigation in March.

Miller said that, despite the personnel issues, the town was in good shape — noting that morale at the fire department had reportedly improved under the interim management of Matt Holland.

“Did we need all of these personnel issues all at once? Probably not," Miller said. "But change can be good — it can be good for the citizens and good for the town."

Miller said Wilson had done a good job under challenging circumstances over the last six months. He also said the town has several qualified candidates for town manager and hopes to have the position filled in August.

Miller said he had complete faith in Holland and Bishop to run the fire and police departments, respectively. As for hiring new, permanent fire and police chiefs, Miller said, “I’m just one of five [aldermen], but I imagine we’ll start that process once we have a [permanent] town manager.”