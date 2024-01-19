Longtime town manager Tim Owens retires from Wrightsville Beach

On Friday, Tim Owens submitted a notice of his retirement from the role of Wrightsville Beach town manager. He was hired for the position in early 2013 after serving as Carolina Beach town manager for six years.

In a letter to the town's Board of Aldermen, Owners wrote:

“After thirty plus years in local government service with the majority of those years being in a management role, I have decided that it is time for me to retire. I truly appreciate all of the support over the years from many. I am thankful for all of the friendships along the way and the hard work and dedication of my co-workers in Wrightsville Beach and all of the other units of government where I have worked.”

Planning and Parks Director Tony Wilson was named acting town manager by the board.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday morning, the Board of Aldermen met in closed session, reportedly to discuss another potential disruption to the town's leadership — online allegations against the town's Fire Chief. The meeting did not lead to any public action.

