Public hearing, possible NHC school board vote to come on Lifewise Biblical education program

LifeWise is a program that offers Biblical instruction during school hours. If approved, organizers say it will be about an hour each week out of the classroom, arguing that it wouldn’t affect core instructional hours.

Democratic board member Dr. Tim Merrick started the agenda review meeting by decrying that the public didn’t have enough time to know that LifeWise was coming on the board’s agenda.

Republican board member Pat Bradford questioned why the public would be able to see the board’s agenda when it’s not finalized. However, Merrick reminded her that, according to state public records law, even if a document is a work in progress or a draft, if government business is written down, it is subject to inspection.

“It is public information, and they have a right to know,” he said.

Discussion of the controversial program LifeWise has already reached the public square. In April, it dominated the board’s comment period. Of the 26 people who spoke that evening , about 54% spoke out against LifeWise coming to the school district, and 38% were in support.

While the program has had public scrutiny in the past, the board is slated to hear more. On June 2, Superintendent Dr. Chris Barnes will give a five-minute presentation about his research on the LifeWise program , which the board approved in a 4-3 vote, with Republicans Pat Bradford, Melissa Mason, and Josie Barnhart dissenting.

In late April, Barnes created a two-page memo for the board, summarizing his findings on the pros and cons of LifeWise coming to the district, which has been released to the public. (Note: You can find the memo below.)

Barnes wrote that some advantages to consider included the group’s dedication to character development, improving student outcomes, providing mental health support, and supporting parental rights. However, some disadvantages included instructional disruptions, disputed data on those improvements , issues with curriculum transparency, and ensuring that LifeWise employees comply with safety standards.

He added further, in closing, “I also want to remind the board that, legally, this door is either open or closed. This may create additional agreements with other religions or interest groups.”

After hearing from Barnes in June, the board will have a larger discussion on the program at their August meeting. Barnhart was the lone dissenter on having this discussion. If a majority of the board agrees to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the organization, then LifeWise could start offering its curriculum to NHCS students.

Related:

Below: Memo on LifeWise from Superintendent Barnes.