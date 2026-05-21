Hampstead Bypass construction will shift traffic starting next week

A portion of U.S. 17 traffic will permanently shift onto newly constructed lanes next week as part of the Hampstead Bypass project in Pender County.

Beginning the evening of May 28, both southbound lanes of U.S. 17 near Leeward Lane will be directed onto the new roadway before connecting back to U.S.17 near Vista Lane to continue through Hampstead.

Northbound traffic on U.S. 17 will remain in the current traffic pattern. Local traffic on U.S. 17 South needing to access Transfer Station Road should use alternate routes.

Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution when traveling near the work zone.

The Hampstead Bypass will increase connection and improve traffic flow along the U.S. 17 corridor. The first segment of the bypass, from N.C. 210 to Sloop Point Loop Road, is expected to open in late 2027.

Construction began on the project in fall 2025, and the entire $490 million project's completion is expected in 2030.