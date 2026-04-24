MT Bottles on the Wilmington comedy scene, fatherhood, and his approach to making people laugh

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MT Bottles is a touring entertainer based in Wilmington, NC.

As a full-time standup comedian, MT has worked with Cliff Cash, Jackie Fabulous, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Zane Lamprey, Andy Woodhull, Guy Branum, Caitlin Peluffo, and Devon Walker.

A North Carolina Comedy Festival featured performer, 2022 Orlando Comedy Festival featured performer, and 2022 and 2023 Port City Top Comic finalist, MT released his first comedy special, "Live at Ted's" on YouTube in 2024.

Below: MT Bottle's special (NSFW).

MT boasts Dead Crow Comedy Room as his home club, where he regularly features, having also performed onstage at Comix Roadhouse at Mohegan Sun Casino, Idiot Box Comedy Club in Greensboro, NC, Comedy Corner Underground in Minneapolis, MN, and several other renowned venues.

Years of multiple career changes (lazy), failed relationships (simp), and #GirlDad fatherhood (naturally) have given MT the requisite experience needed to facilitate his public-facing self-deprecation. Inquisitive and observant, Bottles seeks to relay his reality to those who choose to remain in their own