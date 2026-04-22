Church World Services launches new campaign after last year's mass layoffs

Rise up for Refuge is the faith-based organization’s answer to President Trump’s Jan 20th executive order “ Realigning the United States Refugee Assistance Program ,” which caused CWS to furlough hundreds of staff members nationwide.

Related story: Church World Services Wilmington furloughs staff, asks the community for help

For the local office, that was quite a deep cut. Their office size went from 26 staff members to five people overnight, says Volunteer Coordination Officer Audrey Cox.

“Basically, the refugee program as we know it, has been gutted, and that has been true since this administration took office last January," Cox said. "And finally, headquarters has decided that it's time that we get involved and that we on the level of advocacy and organizing.”

Cox says the nonprofit wants to remind lawmakers that all are welcome in this country. That was the focus of their most recent community meeting held on Thursday, where they introduced the Rise Up for Refuge program.

“We see this campaign, Rise Up for Refuge, as being a conscience for our community, making the case for why this is a moral issue and an ethical issue,” Cox said.

The director for CWS Wilmington, Wes Magruder, presented the initiative, outlining their outreach strategy, including their four steps of engagement, calling on supporters to share, fund, represent, and resist.

"By share, we mean we need ambassadors," he said. "We need people to take up the case, to take up the posture that we are going to be on the side of refugees."

Magruder said in honor of CWS' 80th anniversary, they're asking people to consider donating $80 to help with the funding step. Their office is also looking for those who are willing to give on a more consistent schedule to become sustaining monthly donors.

Magruder described the next step, 'represent,' as the "advocacy piece" to this campaign, calling on volunteers to speak to local, state, and national leaders.

"Finally, 'resist': that's nonviolent protests and resistance," Magruder said. "Don't quite know what that's going to look like, yet, [but] I know there was a very active group that was working to boycott Avelo Airlines. And there was a positive result to that, right? So there was change."

North Carolina is one of three priority states the organization is focusing on for the rollout of RUFR, the others being Texas and Pennsylvania.

North Carolina was chosen as a priority state not only because of its history of successfully resettling refugees, but also because North Carolina could be a key player in the midterms later this year.

"The goal of the initiative is to strengthen and amplify the peaceful resistance efforts of people of conscience, committed to upholding the dignity and safety of newcomers," Magruder said.

CWS Wilmington has resettled over 360 refugees from around the world since they opened in 2023, Cox says. With Rise Up for Refuge they plan to continue this work.