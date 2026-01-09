Wilmington advocates react to Avelo shuttering ILM base, cutting ties with ICE

On Wednesday, Avelo announced that it would terminate the long-term contract it had entered into in April 20024 with the Department of Homeland Security to carry out deportation flights.

The company has argued to some news outlets, including NPR affiliate WHYY in Philadelphia, that it never contracted with ICE directly, and was instead a subcontractor for CSI Aviation, currently the main airline contractor for ICE deportation flights. The distinction appears largely immaterial; since signing the contract in April, Avelo has carried out over a thousand immigration-related flights, according to ICE Flight Monitor data .

Avelo's participation in the program sparked political pushback and public protests nationwide, including in Wilmington.

John Herrmann is a member of The Wilmington Stop Avelo Coalition, which includes the Immigrant Allies Forum, Democratic Socialists of America (Wilmington Chapter), Indivisible Actions Southeast NC, Indivisible Wilmington, and Siembra NC. He has been a part of these protests since last Summer.

“So a big part of the boycott campaign was just raising awareness. Do you realize that this airline has been collaborating with ICE, and if you're offended, then you shouldn't patronize this airline,” Herrmann said.

He also said the coalition applauds Avelo for ending its contract with ICE, and believes the protest had a hand in this decision.

According to CNBC, Avelo CEO Andrew Levy acknowledged the backlash in an internal email.

“We moved a portion of our fleet into a government program which promised more financial stability but placed us in the center of a political controversy,” Levy wrote on Tuesday, on the eve of the announcement that Avelo was cutting ties with ICE.

Levy had acknowledged last April that the program could be unpopular, but said it would allow Avelo "to continue expanding our core scheduled passenger service and keep our more than 1,100 Crewmembers employed for years to come."

This week, Levy told employees that while the program did initially provide some short-term benefits, it "did not deliver enough consistent and predictable revenue to overcome its operational complexity and costs.”

Avelo spokesperson Courtney Goff told WHQR that the airline didn’t see an impact from protests, citing an uptick in commercial passengers in 2025 compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, Herrmann says the coalition now will shift their focus to the broader issue of immigration enforcement, especially after the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

“While we're celebrating a sort of victory against ICE,” he said. “Just the sheer brutality and inhumanity of ICE’s operations were just thrown back in our face, and made people realize, you know, there's still lots of work to do.”

Herrmann said the protests demonstrated that many Americans want to celebrate their immigrant neighbors and the diversity of cultures that have made up the American society.

“I'd say people are coming around to embracing our history of allowing immigrants to join our society, and being open and tolerant,” he said.

Avelo's flight reductions

Avelo's exit from the deportation business was announced alongside broader service reductions and restructuring efforts.

A statement from the Wilmington International Airport attributed Avelo's service reduction at ILM and several other airports to "a significant reduction in aircraft in their fleet.”

Those cancelled destinations from ILM are:

Boston, MA / Manchester, NH (MHT)

Detroit, MI (DTW)

Fort Lauderdale / Miami, FL (FLL)

Fort Myers, FL (RSW)

New York / Long Island, NY (ISP)

Orlando, FL (MCO)

Philadelphia / Wilmington, DE (ILG)

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ)

Rochester, NY (ROC)

Washington, DC / Dulles (IAD)

West Palm Beach, FL (PBI)

Notably, the Punta Cana flight was celebrated as ILM's first true direct international flight (other international service is provided through larger hubs). The first flight departed the day before Christmas, just over three weeks ago.

Goff said they will continue to serve Wilmington's ILM airport from Nashville, Tenn. (BNA); New Haven, Conn. (HVN); Tampa, Fla. (TPA); and Washington, D.C./Baltimore, Md. (BWI).

Goff said the airline will also close its base at Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona on January 27; the facility was key to the deportation flights contract.

The impact on airline jobs is not yet clear; Goff said there is a flux in the number of employees who will be furloughed due to the relocation and transfers of their crewmembers.